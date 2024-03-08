The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $86.11 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,666 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Cintas worth $86,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,090,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 14.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management grew its position in shares of Cintas by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 9,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.4 %

Cintas stock opened at $628.38 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $636.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $608.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

