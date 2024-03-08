The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $99.84 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,491,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 63,378 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.48% of State Street worth $99,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $72.26 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

