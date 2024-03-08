The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $76,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.