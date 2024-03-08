The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $97,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,785,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,431,000 after purchasing an additional 253,489 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 250,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 125.0% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,554 shares of company stock worth $21,000,983 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.87. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

