The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 193,175 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.21% of TE Connectivity worth $80,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 213,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,086,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,178,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.