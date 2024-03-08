The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 131,529 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,529 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.29% of Ingersoll Rand worth $73,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,773,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 254,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,821,000 after buying an additional 213,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,011 shares of company stock worth $23,243,689 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

NYSE IR opened at $91.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $92.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cfra upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ingersoll Rand

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

