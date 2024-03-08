The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 23,012 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,012 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $88,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 726,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 36,168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,593,000 after acquiring an additional 356,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $249.91 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.30 and its 200 day moving average is $235.25. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,104 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

