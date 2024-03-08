The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,795,552 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,310,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,795,552 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.24% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $90,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BKLN opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.