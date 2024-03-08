The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 38,076 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,076 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $110,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $144,098,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,104,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $1,624,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $768.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $752.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $661.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $815.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

