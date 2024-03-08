The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of New York Times worth $27,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

New York Times Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYT stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.