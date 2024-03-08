The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,336 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.59% of New York Times worth $40,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Times Trading Up 0.8 %

New York Times stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Stories

