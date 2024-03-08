The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $122,693.36 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $160.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $161.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

