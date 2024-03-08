The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 81,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 35,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,606,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,940,140. The stock has a market cap of $201.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $115.19.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.