Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0947 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $612.98 million and approximately $52.88 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00064261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00021456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00019910 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,473,353,691 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.