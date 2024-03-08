Thomas James Gunderson Sells 18,157 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,109.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $37,702,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 526,385 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,881,000 after purchasing an additional 520,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 456,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,777,000 after purchasing an additional 427,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

