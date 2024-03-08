THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share.

THO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

