THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.0 billion-$10.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.7 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.67.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.85. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,439,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 123.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.