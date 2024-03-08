ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 22.12% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $64,745.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,710,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $26,359.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,128.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $64,745.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,710,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,780 shares of company stock valued at $116,652. Corporate insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 109.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 160.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 61,579 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

