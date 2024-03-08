Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) EVP Daniel A. Hudson Sells 8,000 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,312 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tidewater Stock Up 1.6 %

TDW stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $86.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.93.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tidewater declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDW. StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tidewater

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.