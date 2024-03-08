Toncoin (TON) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94.51 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $9.41 billion and approximately $94.51 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00004080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00025463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00015707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,482.79 or 0.99892310 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00146532 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,908,882 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,103,895,819.472914 with 3,468,379,996.528948 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.76175964 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $74,573,072.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

