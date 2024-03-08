Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Topaz Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TPZEF opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $16.98.
Topaz Energy Company Profile
