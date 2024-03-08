Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TPZEF opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

