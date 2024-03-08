Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 17,845 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 107.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $110.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.71.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.