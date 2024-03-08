Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 20,368 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PG&E by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.32.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

