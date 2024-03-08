Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 338 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.07. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $85.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

