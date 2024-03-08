Toroso Investments LLC Buys 5,857 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $7,096,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $14,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

