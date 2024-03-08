Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,109,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 266,812 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,856,000 after acquiring an additional 72,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1,113.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 71,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 65,586 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $104.25 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

