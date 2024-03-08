Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $137.59 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $140.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

