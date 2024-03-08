Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RHI opened at $80.29 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.95.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.