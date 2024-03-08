Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 224.3% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 254.1% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $334.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.26. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.85 and a 1 year high of $339.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

