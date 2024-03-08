Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,364,000 after purchasing an additional 510,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,946,000 after acquiring an additional 548,995 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $132.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.06.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

