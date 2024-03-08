Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,579,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,556,000 after purchasing an additional 591,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,954,000 after purchasing an additional 354,577 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE REXR opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

