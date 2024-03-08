Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 94,898 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 283.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,898 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $89,591,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MRO. UBS Group reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

