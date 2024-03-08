Toroso Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 91.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,907 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $517.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $518.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.11 and a 200-day moving average of $462.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
