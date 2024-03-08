Toroso Investments LLC Sells 6,289 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

In related news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 263,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,292. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

