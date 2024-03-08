Toroso Investments LLC Sells 7,389 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $199.91 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $200.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.08.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

