Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.37

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $53.91.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

