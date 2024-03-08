Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.37

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance
Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $53.91.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tourmaline Oil
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.