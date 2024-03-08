Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases 5,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.25 per share, with a total value of C$311,259.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.41 per share, with a total value of C$277,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,021.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TOU traded down C$0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching C$61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 133,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,161. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$52.34 and a 52 week high of C$74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.12.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

