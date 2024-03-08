Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,472.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,567.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,271.47. The company has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,383.18 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.