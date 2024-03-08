Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 2,348 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $441,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,172,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $260,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,093 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.95. The company has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

