Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.0 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

