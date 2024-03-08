Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth $3,961,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 74.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 76.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 89,099 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 216,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 42.9% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $311.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.02 and its 200 day moving average is $263.50. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $316.05.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total value of $1,935,055.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,934,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,125,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.69, for a total value of $2,136,994.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,916,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,233,269.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $1,935,055.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,934,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,125,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,322 shares of company stock worth $25,496,677 over the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

