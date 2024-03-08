Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,838,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.