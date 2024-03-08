Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after acquiring an additional 122,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,569,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $193.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a one year low of $113.64 and a one year high of $195.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average of $152.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

