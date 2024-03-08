Townsquare Capital LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $108.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,056,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $2,467,595.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,056,062.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

