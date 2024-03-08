Townsquare Capital LLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at $33,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Stock Up 1.4 %

POOL opened at $420.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.41. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $420.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Pool’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.