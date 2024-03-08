Townsquare Capital LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Watsco worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,643,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after buying an additional 240,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Watsco by 120.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,338,000 after purchasing an additional 163,915 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,014,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $406.10 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.05 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.05 and a 200 day moving average of $384.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

