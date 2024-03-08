Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 170 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,805 shares of company stock worth $6,805,651. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $467.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $466.50 and a 200-day moving average of $451.97. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $487.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

