Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $185.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.21 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.70 and a 200 day moving average of $178.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,401.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

