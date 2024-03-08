Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 9,214 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 224% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,843 call options.

In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $28,844.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,097.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $28,844.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,097.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,674 shares of company stock worth $378,754 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMLX traded down $15.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,249,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,638. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.66.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMLX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

