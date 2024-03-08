Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

